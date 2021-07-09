epa08479028 An ambulance carrying patient infected with the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease arrives at the City General Hospital 8 September in Skopje, North Macedonia, 11 June 2020. The number of newly infected COVID-19 patients in the North Macedonia is still more than one hundred per day in last two weeks, which is a big number for the small Balkan country. Government is considering to continue the preventive measures in the country. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
Në 24 orët e fundit, nga gjithsej 2960 teste, janë regjistruar 10 raste të reja me Covid-19. 5 në Shkup, 4 në Tetovë dhe 1 në Manastir, informon Ministria e Shëndetësisë.
Janë regjistruar 5 pacientë të shëruar, ndërsa 1 person ka ndërruar jetë si pasojë e virusit. Aktualisht në gjithë vendin janë 160 raste aktive me Covid-19.
