Në 24 orët e fundit, nga gjithsej 2960 teste, janë regjistruar 10 raste të reja me Covid-19. 5 në Shkup, 4 në Tetovë dhe 1 në Manastir, informon Ministria e Shëndetësisë.

Janë regjistruar 5 pacientë të shëruar, ndërsa 1 person ka ndërruar jetë si pasojë e virusit. Aktualisht në gjithë vendin janë 160 raste aktive me Covid-19.