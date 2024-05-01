epa08344034 Cardinal Dominik Duka (C), Archbishop of Prague, stands on the balcony of Archbishop's Palace, next to Prague Castle, during performance of the Castle Guard Band at the courtyard of closed Prague Castle due to coronavirus measures in Prague, Czech Republic, 05 April 2020. According to the Castle Guard, they wanted to support all people those experiencing difficult moments during COVID-19 pandemic, especially those affected in crisis areas in Europe. The Czech government has imposed a lockdown in an attempt to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK