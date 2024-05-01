Presidenti i Çekisë, Petr Pavel, ka mbështetur zgjerimin e Bashkimit Evropian dhe e ka quajtur një domosdoshmëri gjeopolitike.

Ai paralajmëroi se Evropa nuk duhet t’i detyrojë Moldavinë dhe Gjeorgjinë të presin shumë dhe t’i lënë në mëshirën e Rusisë.

Megjithatë, sipas presidentit, Evropa duhet të përgatitet për zgjerim.

“BE nuk mund të funksionojë në mënyrë të barabartë me 12 ose 35 anëtarë. Modernizimi i BE është një hap i domosdoshëm,” shtoi ai.