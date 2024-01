U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in sync after aerial refueling during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3 over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2024. As a routine exercise occurring nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force, this iteration supports the U.S. Air Force's rapid expeditionary capabilities by integrating Agile Combat Employment objectives for F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-135 Stratotanker, and operational support personnel. (U.S. Air