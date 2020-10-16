Maqedonia ka nis javën me rekord negativ të të infektuarve dhe për këtë paralajmërojnë masa restriktive, për të parandaluar përhapjen e COVID-19 në vend.

Komisioni për sëmundje infektive paralajmëron ndalimin e transportit publik, përgjysmimin e orarit të punës dhe masa tjera më të rrepta.

Në ditët në vazhdim, deri në fund të muajit do të porositen edhe teste të shpejta për të shtuar numrin e testeve.