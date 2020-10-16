epa08381813 Physiotherapist Sandrine works on the mobility of a patient with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit on the Etterbeek-Ixelles site of the Iris Sud Hospitals in Brussels, Belgium, 24 April 2020. Countries worldwide increased their measures to prevent the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease while crucial businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, public transportation and health services are still open. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Maqedonia ka nis javën me rekord negativ të të infektuarve dhe për këtë paralajmërojnë masa restriktive, për të parandaluar përhapjen e COVID-19 në vend.
Komisioni për sëmundje infektive paralajmëron ndalimin e transportit publik, përgjysmimin e orarit të punës dhe masa tjera më të rrepta.
Në ditët në vazhdim, deri në fund të muajit do të porositen edhe teste të shpejta për të shtuar numrin e testeve.
Comments are closed for this post.