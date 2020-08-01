Ndërprerja e lidhjes ajrore dhe detare të Greqisë me Maqedoninë e Veriut, Shqipërinë dhe Turqinë si dhe vendimi që i referohet kufijve tokësor vazhdohet deri më 15 gusht 2020, ka njoftuar zëvendësministri i Mbrojtjes Civile të Greqisë, Nikos Hardalas, njofton korresepondentja e MIA-s në Athinë.

Siç njoftoi më parë MIA, sot skadon vendimi nga 15 korriku për kufizimin e përkohshëm të të gjitha lidhjeve ajrore, hekurudhore dhe tokësore me Maqedoninë e Veriut, Shqipërinë dhe Turqinë e cila është vazhduar edhe për 15 ditë tjera.