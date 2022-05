epa08441086 Birds fly over a monument (R) depicting the Apostles Cyril (826-69 AD) and Methodius (815-85 AD) during the lockdown imposed due to the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in downtown Skopje, North Macedonia, 24 May 2018. The Eastern Orthodox Church celebrates the feast of the two brothers on 24 May. Saints Cyril and Methodius are credited with evangelizing the Slavic tribes of Eastern Europe (conferring them the status of 'equal-to-apostles') and creating the Glagolitic script, a precursor to the modern Cyrillic script used in many present-day languages, including Macedonian, Russian, Bulgarian and Serbian. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI