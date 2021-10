A seismologist poses for the media as he points to a seismographic graph showing the magnitude of the earthquake in Japan, on a monitor at the British Geological Survey office in Edinburgh, Scotland March 11, 2011. The biggest earthquake on record to hit Japan struck the northeast coast on Friday, triggering a 10-metre tsunami that swept away everything in its path, including houses, ships, cars and farm buildings. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT) - RTR2JR7P