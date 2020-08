Kosovo prime minister Ramush Haradinaj, speaks to the media during a press conference in Kosovo capital Pristina on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Haradinaj blamed Europe Union's foreign policy chief for "deviating the dialogue" on normalizing ties with Serbia. Haradinaj said that, while Serbia is taking major steps toward the integration with the bloc, his country's residents have remained "in a ghetto," not enjoying the visa-free travel to EU countries though it has fulfilled all requirements. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)