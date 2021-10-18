Gjatë 24 orëve në Maqedoninë e Veriut janë regjistruar 107 raste të reja me Covid-19 ndërsa janë shëruar 247 pacientë.

Po ashtu, gjatë këtyre 24 orëve janë regjistruar gjithsje 19 viktima.

Në mënyrë shtesë në Regjistrin për persona të vdekur nga Covid-19 – Termini im janë regjistruar edhe 5 viktima të reja të cilët kanë ndërruar jetë gjatë periudhës prej 16 shtator deri më 4 tetor 2021.

Sipas njoftimit të Ministrisë së Shëndetësisë, raste aktive në vend janë 6.759.