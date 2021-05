U.S. Army Spc. Juan Hernandez, Jr., McDonald Army Medical Center U.S. Army Medical Activity medical laboratory technician, draws a blood sample from a patient at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., June 26, 2017. The JBLE lab technicians perform over a million tests annually and study the hematology, coagulation, chemistry and microbiology of the samples. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)