Members of the University Clinical Center of Kosovo in protective gear walk past a sign reading "Ambulance For Coronavirus" at the University Clinical Center of Kosovo in Pristina on March 14, 2020. - Kosovo reported its first coronavirus (COVID-19) case on March 13, 2020, in a 22-year-old Italian woman and a 77-year-old Kosovar man, both recently returned from Italy. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)