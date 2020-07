epa08524291 German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes off her protective face mask during a session of the German Bundesrat ('Federal Council') in Berlin, Germany, 03 July 2020. Merkel delivered a statement before the body that represents the country's 16 states at a federal level that focused on Germany's rotating turn presiding the Council of the European Union (EU) in the second half of 2020. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON