Ukrainian firefighters stand on the rubbles after a strike in Zaporizhzhia on October 6, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Russian strikes battered the central Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia on October 6, authorities said, in fatal attacks that tore through high-rise buildings and left a toddler injured. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed the strikes, saying that "Russians keep deliberately striking civilians to sow fear". (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)