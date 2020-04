Guests are sitting in an outdoor restaurant in front of St. Stephen's Cathedral as part of the old town in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, March 15, 2020. The austrian government restricts freedom of movement. Bars and restaurants are also no longer allowed to open from Tuesday. Only for most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)