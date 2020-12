Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic listens Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint news conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday in Belgrade that Turkey will continue to play a "constructive role" in boosting stability in the Balkans where it maintains historic influence stemming from the centuries-long Ottoman rule. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)