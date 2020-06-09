Gjatë pandemisë së koronavirusit në Britaninë e Madhe, numri i përgjithshëm i rasteve të vdekjes prej të gjitha shkaqeve në vend është për 64.000 më i lartë se zakonisht, tregojnë të dhënat më të reja statistikore.

Epidemiologët vlerësojnë se mortaliteti i ashtuquajtur i lartë, gjegjësisht numri i rasteve të vdekjes prej të gjitha arsyeve që e tejkalon mesataren pesëvjeçare për një periudhë të dhënë të vitit, është mënyra më e mirë për t’u përcaktuar numri i rasteve të vdekjes si rezultat i epidemisë, pasi këto të dhënat janë të krahasueshme në nivel ndërkombëtar.