epa08462707 A medical staff in a protective mask walks outside of the city hospital 8-th September in Skopje, North Macedonia, 03 June 2020. A week ago the North Macedonian Government decided to drop the restrictive measures which were in place due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According the official statistic in the last two days, North Macedonia have more newly infected people with COVID - 19 than all neighboring countries together. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI