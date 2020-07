epa08543448 Members of the State Electoral Commission (SEC) in North Macedonia joined by medical experts wearing protective clothes come to quarantined person for them to cast their ballot for the general elections, in Skopje, North Macedonia, 13 July 2020. The Balkan nation conducts three days of early general elections voting in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Infected persons and the quarantined citizens are voting on 13 July, while prisoners and the elders on 14 July, before general voting takes place on 15 July. EPA-EFE/NAKE BATEV