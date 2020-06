epa08386005 Workers wearing masks arrive on the first day of the resumption of automobile production during the coronavirus pandemic, at the Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, 27 April 2020. Production was shut down in March due to both to lockdown measures designed to stem the spread of the virus and the breakdown of international supply chains. Germany is taking steps to lift lockdown measures in a careful attempt to get the economy back into gear. EPA-EFE/Alexander Koerner / POOL