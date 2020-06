epa08493827 Women walk in front of a huge electoral billboard of the biggest Albanian political party DUI where photographs of Zoran Zaev (L), leader of the ruling SDSM, and Hirstijan Mickovski (R), leader of opposition VMRO DPMNE, and the empty slot between them is call for the citizens to vote for ethnic Albanian prime minister for the first time in Macedonian history in Skopje, North Macedonia, 18 June 2020. After long negotiations the leader of the ruling party SDMS Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickovski the leader of the opposing VRMO-DMPNE have finally agreed on 15 July for the parliamentary elections. The date has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 crisis, but the elections will be held even though North Macedonia is currently getting record numbers of newly infected COVID-19 patients. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI