epa08282677 Turkish municipality workers carry out disinfection against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 at the Karaagac Village, where migrants and refugees came for shopping from the Turkish-Greek border, near the Pazarkule border gate in Edirne, Turkey, 10 March 2020. Some 10,000 migrants, mostly from Syria, have reached Turkey's land borders with Greece and Bulgaria with the intention of crossing into the European Union. Greek security forces have reportedly used tear gas to stop them from crossing, media reported. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU
Shkollat në Turqi do të mbeten të mbyllura deri në fund të muajit maj, si pjesë e masave për luftë kundër përhapjes së koronavirusit, ka deklaruar sot ministri i Arsimit, Ziya Selçuk.
Ankaraja ka njoftuar se ka mbyllur shkollat më 12 mars, pasi e ka regjistruar rastin e parë me Kovid-19.
Për momentin ka 115.000 të infektuar dhe pothuajse 3.000 raste të vdekjes të konfirmuara nga shteti.
Selçuk e ka bërë të ditur vendimin sot në konferencë për media.
