Shkollat në Turqi do të mbeten të mbyllura deri në fund të muajit maj, si pjesë e masave për luftë kundër përhapjes së koronavirusit, ka deklaruar sot ministri i Arsimit, Ziya Selçuk.

Ankaraja ka njoftuar se ka mbyllur shkollat më 12 mars, pasi e ka regjistruar rastin e parë me Kovid-19.

Për momentin ka 115.000 të infektuar dhe pothuajse 3.000 raste të vdekjes të konfirmuara nga shteti.

Selçuk e ka bërë të ditur vendimin sot në konferencë për media.