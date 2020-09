epa08661779 Preparations are in place at 'Itis Volterra Elia' school for the return of students to class after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, in Ancona, Italy, 11 September 2020. Italy's schools are set to reopen on 14 September for the new academic year for the first time since they were closed early in March because of the coronavirus emergency. EPA-EFE/Stefano Sacchettoni