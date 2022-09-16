epa09417753 An ambulance carrying a patient infected with COVID-19 arrives at the University Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje, North Macedonia, 17 August 2021. The number of new coronavirus cases has grow at an alarming rate in North Macedonia over the past two weeks.The situation with the COVID-19 has drastically worsened. Capacities of infectious diseases clinics have been filled. North Macedonia?s Government start with implementation of anti-COVID-19 measures for those who did not get a vaccine. Citizens who have not received the vaccine against COVID-19 cannot enter cafeterias, restaurants and all public enclosed spaces. The penalty for non-compliance with the new measures is up to 30,000 euros from the owner of the facility. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI