Ministria e Shëndetësisë njofton se në 24 orët e kaluara janë kryer 656 teste, ndërsa janë regjistruar 89 raste të reja me COVID-19.

Instituti për Shëndet Publik njofton se 125 pacientë janë shëruar nga coronavirusi.

Në 24 orët e kaluara është konfirmuar një viktimë nga coronavirusi.

Numri total i personave të diagnostikuar me COVID-19 në vendin tonë që nga fillimi i epidemisë është 342.075, numri i të shëruarve është 331.865, numri i të vdekurve është 9.521, ndërsa numri i rasteve aktive është 689