Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during an awards ceremony for those who led the construction of the 19 kilometers (12 miles) road and rail Crimean Bridge which is intended to facilitate links with Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. in Sevastopol, Crimea, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Putin traveled to Crimea on a trip marking the anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine in 2014. (AP Photo/Alexander Nemenov, Pool Via AP)