epa10029142 North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski attends the round table at an EU-Western Balkans leaders' meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 23 June 2022. The progress on EU integration and the challenges which the Western Balkans countries face in connection to the Russian invasion of Ukraine are topping the agenda when EU and Western Balkan leaders meet prior a European Council meeting. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET