LKS 20211203 LKS 20210406 (FILES) In this file photo taken on March 25, 2017 Demonstrators holding EU and Union flags gather in front of the Houses of Parliament in Parliament Square following an anti Brexit, pro-European Union (EU) march in London on March 25, 2017, ahead of the British government's planned triggering of Article 50 next week. - Severing a truculent partnership stretching back five decades, Britain finally went its own way late Thursday four-and-a-half years after its shock referendum verdict in favour of divorcing the EU. Brexit became reality as Big Ben struck 11:00 pm (2300 GMT) in central London, just as most of the European mainland ushered in 2021 at midnight. LEHTIKUVA / AFP Daniel Leal-Olivas \Instructions: STT:N JUTTUUN Brexit halvaannutti Britannian au pair -jдrjestelmдn