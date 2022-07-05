epa09001250 An ambulance carrying a patient infected with COVID-19 arrives as a healed one (R) leaves the University Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje, North Macedonia, 10 February 2021. The spread of the British coronavirus mutation is increasing in North Macedonia. The most relevant laboratory in the country located at the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MANU) has confirmed more than 50 cases of the British mutation in a very short time frame. The numbers of newly infected and hospitalized patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are again showing growth in several cities in the country. North Macedonia has not yet received any COVID-19 vaccine. Serbian President Vucic is expected to hand over a donation of 8,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to North Macedonia's Prime Mister Zaev at the Blace border crossing on 11 of February. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI