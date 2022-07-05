Dy persona kanë humbur jetën nga rrëzimi i një vinçi në Kavadar, ka konfirmuar MPB për MIA-n.

Informata është konfirmuar edhe nga Prokuroria Themelore Publike në Kavadar, nga ku thonë se aksidenti ka ndodhur në një lokacion ku është duke u ndërtuar një objekt.

Në vendin e aksidentit ndodhet prokurori publik, ekipi i inspektimit dhe inspektimit të punës.

Vdekjen e dy personave e ka konstatuar ekipi i ndihmës së shpejtë, ndërsa më shumë informacione priten gjatë ditës.