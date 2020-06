epa08507681 Paramedics perform COVID-19 disease tests in Broadmeadows after Victoria State Government Health and Human Services officials knock on doors to check if people have any symptoms of and would like a test, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 June 2020. The Australian Defence Force (ADF) and other states have been called in to help Victoria tackle its rising number of coronavirus cases. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT